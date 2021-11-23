4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading 3.8% Higher

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 612,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 804,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

4Front Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

