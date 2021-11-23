4NEW Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $109,283.17 and $2,451.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.