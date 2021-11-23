$5.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 12,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,218. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

