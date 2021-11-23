$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 195,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

