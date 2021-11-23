$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,996 shares of company stock worth $21,681,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

