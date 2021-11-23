51,388 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

DG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,817. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

