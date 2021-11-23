$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $6.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

