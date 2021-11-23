7,250 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $330.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,459 shares of company stock worth $2,738,163. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

