72,778 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

