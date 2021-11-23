$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $762.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 270,225 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 413,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

