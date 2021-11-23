$8.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post sales of $8.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 million, a PE ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

