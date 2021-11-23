$853.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $853.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.78 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. First Solar posted sales of $609.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

