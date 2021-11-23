888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on 888. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In related news, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52). Insiders bought 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032 over the last 90 days.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

