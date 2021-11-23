$901.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $901.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $861.80 million and the highest is $960.00 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $322.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.37. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.