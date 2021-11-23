$901.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $901.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $861.80 million and the highest is $960.00 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $322.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.37. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.