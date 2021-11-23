9,723 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,521,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

