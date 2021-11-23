A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Cigna makes up 1.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Cigna by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after buying an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $213.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.01. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

