A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.63% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,609. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

