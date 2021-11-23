A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average is $270.93. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

