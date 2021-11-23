A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

TSN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. 25,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,330. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.