A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 48,752 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
