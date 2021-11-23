A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 48,752 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

