A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $190,624.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AOS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 619,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,522. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

