Aavegotchi Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $185.40 million and $76.98 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 71,982,059 coins and its circulating supply is 70,217,895 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

