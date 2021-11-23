ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

