Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,599. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

