AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.