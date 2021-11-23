AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $121.53.
In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
