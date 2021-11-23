Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $47.04

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $44.00. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 53,154 shares trading hands.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.