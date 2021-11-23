Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

