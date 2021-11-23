Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASLI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 435,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,239. The company has a market capitalization of £424.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

