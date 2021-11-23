Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.34. The firm has a market cap of C$636.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42.

Get Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,605,779.56.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.