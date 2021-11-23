Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $357.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,656. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.