Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENERU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 30th

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Accretion Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ENERU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

