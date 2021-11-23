ACoconut (AC) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $738,073.03 and approximately $102,738.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

