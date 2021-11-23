ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACSAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 94,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,261. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

