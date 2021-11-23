Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $74.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 16582907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after buying an additional 264,315 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $1,863,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

