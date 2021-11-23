Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.