adbank Price Down 19.2% This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. adbank has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $92,614.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

