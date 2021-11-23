Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson Sells 4,453 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

