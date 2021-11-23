Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

ADEVF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

