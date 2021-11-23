adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $174.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

