adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €294.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €333.07 ($378.48).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €278.95 ($316.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €279.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €295.07. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.