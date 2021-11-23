adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.48. 72,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,767. adidas has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

