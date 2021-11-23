Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Shares Up 1.2%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 9,997,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,443,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.85. The company has a market cap of £4.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

