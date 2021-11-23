AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 49.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

