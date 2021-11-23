Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$8.02. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 606,514 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

