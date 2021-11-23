AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 0.8%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. 25 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

