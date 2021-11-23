Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 39,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 182,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

