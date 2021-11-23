Aergo Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $96.80 million and $38.59 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aergo

AERGO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

