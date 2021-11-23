Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.24. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 242,674 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

About Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

