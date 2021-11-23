AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 127,795 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AerSale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

