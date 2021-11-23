Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) Senior Officer Sells C$144,000.00 in Stock

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 600,000 shares of Africa Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,199.92.

Shares of Africa Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$376.90 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Africa Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.43.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

